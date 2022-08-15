Skip to main content

Mets And Braves Starting Lineups For Monday Night

On Monday night, the New York Mets are in Atlanta to take on the Braves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the New York Mets are in Atlanta to take on the Braves for what could be an important series. 

For the game, both teams have already announced their starting lineups. 

The Braves and Mets are the two top teams in the National League East Division, and the Mets are currently in first place. 

The Mets are a very impressive 75-40 in the 115 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They have a 5.5 games lead over the Braves.

The Braves are currently 70-46 in the 116 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Both teams come into the series playing good baseball.  

The Braves are 7-3 in their last ten games, while the Mets are an even better 8-2 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Mets are a very impressive 35-21 in the 56 games that they have played away from Citi Field.

As for the Braves, they are 37-22 in the 59 games that they have played at home in Georgia. 

The four-game series will go from Monday to Thursday. 

Therefore, if the Braves were to sweep the Mets they could get within 1.5 games of first place.

However, if the Mets swept the Braves, they would be 9.5 games ahead of the Braves in the standings. 

The series will be very fascinating to see how it plays out. 

Last season, the Braves won their first World Series Championship in 25 years when they beat the Houston Astros. 

USATSI_18870915_168388303_lowres
News

Mets And Braves Starting Lineups For Monday Night

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18860955_168388303_lowres
News

Yankees' Starting Lineup For Sunday's Game Against Red Sox

By Ben StinarAug 14, 2022 4:27 PM EDT
USATSI_18833865_168388303_lowres
News

Red Sox Starting Lineup Against The Yankees On Saturday

By Ben StinarAug 13, 2022 3:46 PM EDT
USATSI_18745805_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: MLB All-Star Suspended For Rest Of Season And Part Of Next Year

By Ben StinarAug 12, 2022 9:25 PM EDT
USATSI_18808293_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves Starting Lineup On Friday Night Against The Miami Marlins

By Ben StinarAug 12, 2022 4:40 PM EDT
USATSI_18825572_168388303_lowres
News

Massive Report About Carlos Correa's Future With The Twins

By Ben StinarAug 12, 2022 4:35 PM EDT
USATSI_18851321_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Red Sox Seal The Deal Over The Orioles On Thursday Night

By Ben StinarAug 11, 2022 10:13 PM EDT
CubsRedsPitchersinCorn
News

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures from Reds-Cubs 'Field of Dreams' Game in Iowa

By Tom BrewAug 11, 2022 9:41 PM EDT
USATSI_18773169_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Joey Votto's Viral Twitter Thread

By Ben StinarAug 11, 2022 4:13 PM EDT