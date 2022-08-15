Mets And Braves Starting Lineups For Monday Night

On Monday night, the New York Mets are in Atlanta to take on the Braves.

On Monday night, the New York Mets are in Atlanta to take on the Braves for what could be an important series.

For the game, both teams have already announced their starting lineups.

The Braves and Mets are the two top teams in the National League East Division, and the Mets are currently in first place.

The Mets are a very impressive 75-40 in the 115 games that they have played in so far this season.

They have a 5.5 games lead over the Braves.

The Braves are currently 70-46 in the 116 games that they have played in so far this season.

Both teams come into the series playing good baseball.

The Braves are 7-3 in their last ten games, while the Mets are an even better 8-2 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Mets are a very impressive 35-21 in the 56 games that they have played away from Citi Field.

As for the Braves, they are 37-22 in the 59 games that they have played at home in Georgia.

The four-game series will go from Monday to Thursday.

Therefore, if the Braves were to sweep the Mets they could get within 1.5 games of first place.

However, if the Mets swept the Braves, they would be 9.5 games ahead of the Braves in the standings.

The series will be very fascinating to see how it plays out.

Last season, the Braves won their first World Series Championship in 25 years when they beat the Houston Astros.