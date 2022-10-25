Miami Marlins Hire Skip Schumaker As New Manager

The Marlins made an aptronymic hire on Tuesday when they named Skip Schumaker as their new manager.

Schumaker succeeds Don Mattingly, who had been the club’s manager since 2016. Schumaker was among four finalists for the job, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The group also included Yankees third base coach and former Mets manager Luis Rojas, Astros bench coach Joe Espada, and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

“Skip has a long list of distinguished accomplishments as both a player and a coach that showcase the remarkable individual he is, as well as the high level of credibility and leadership he will bring to the dugout and the Marlins organization,” team chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman said in a statement. “He has an incredible passion and winning spirit that will set the course for the Marlins franchise.”

Marlins general manager Kim Ng added that Schumaker’s experience in a “winning culture” factored into the hire. The 42-year-old played for Cardinals teams that won the World Series in 2006 and 2011.

“Having been a member of two championship teams, along with his reputation for tenacity and getting every ounce out of his ability, Skip will be a tremendous example to our players,” Ng said. “His leadership style, teaching skills and attention to detail made him the clear choice as the club’s new manager.”

Schumaker played in 11 major league seasons, mostly for St. Louis. The contact-oriented utility man suited up for the Cardinals from 2005-2012 before joining the Dodgers in 2013. He spent the last two years of his career in Cincinnati.

Schumaker was the Cardinals’ bench coach in 2022. Prior to that, he spent four seasons on the Padres’ staff as a first base coach and associate manager. He also served as a baseball operations and player development assistant in San Diego.

“I’m very excited and grateful that Bruce, Kim, and the Marlins organization have given me an opportunity to manage a very talented team,” Schumaker said. “Delivering a winning, sustainable culture with the expectation of getting into the postseason is the next step for this organization and South Florida – and I can’t wait to get started.”

Schumaker has his work cut out for him, as Miami is coming off a 69-93, fourth-place season.