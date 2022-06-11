Jazz Chisholm Jr. is MLB's Most Exciting Player

News got quite tense surrounding the Miami Marlins over the past week as a closed-door team meeting was held before a home game against the Washington Nationals.

Word got out after the meeting that there was some criticism thrown at second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., that his high-energy style of baseball was too much for teammates.

It turns out that this team meeting was just what Chisholm Jr. needed because he's been absolutely raking at the plate since Tuesday.

Since that meeting, he's hitting .375 with four homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored, so whatever ill-will that was directed toward him, he's used as fuel.

If you haven't seen Chisholm Jr. play, it's a sight to behold, from his colorful hair, mostly blue, to his shades, flashy chains and Euro step home run celebrations at home plate.

He's one of the "drippiest" players in baseball, along the same level as Ronald Acuña Jr., and he backs it up with speed, finesse and power.

On Friday, he and teammate Jesus Aguilar became just the fourth pair of Marlins teammates to each hit two home runs in a game according to Baseball Reference.

He's had 2 two-homer games in the last week alone and through just 46 games, he's nearly eclipsed his offensive production in 124 games as a rookie in 2021.

Chisholm Jr. is currently hitting .259/.314/.559 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI, an .873 OPS, a 142 OPS+, 31 runs scored and a league-leading four triples this season.

It's not just his offense that is making people turn heads, but his defense is absolutely spectacular. He's making acrobatic catches, leaping into the air with a vertical most NBA and NFL players envy.

Chisholm Jr. has a strong arm that can throw out any player with ease and makes the tough plays look easy.

His speed? Well, we've talked about it, but this kid can absolutely fly on the basepaths. Chisholm Jr. isn't leading MLB in triples for no reason.

Finally, let's discuss his impact on the field, a black Bahamian baseball player who is inspiring generations of not just young Marlins fans, but young Bahamians to play baseball.

The Bahamas has a population of just 393K people, or roughly the population size of Wichita, Kansas.

To have someone like Chisholm Jr. dominating in a major pro sports league, representing the whole of that Caribbean island nation, it's a massive source of pride.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. should start the MLB All-Star Game at second base for the National League and in two years, has become the face of the Miami Marlins.

There is truly no one else like him in MLB. He is one-of-a-kind.