Miami Marlins Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

The Miami Marlins have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Marlins have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster.
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Miami Marlins added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Josh Simpson, Eli Villalobos and George Soriano. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

The Marlins have also designated Jeff Brigham, Nick Neidert, Elieser Hernandez, Jose Devers and Lewin Diaz for assignment.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Marlins have a full-40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Marlins have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Sandy Alcantara

Anthony Bender

Richard Bleier

Huascar Brazoban

Edward Cabrera

Daniel Castano

JT Chargois

Dylan Floro

Braxton Garrett

Pablo Lopez

Jesus Luzardo

Max Meyer

Tommy Nance

Andrew Nardi

Steven Okert

Sean Reynolds

Trevor Rogers

Sixto Sanchez

Tanner Scott

Josh Simpson

George Soriano

Eli Villalobos

Catchers

Nick Fortes

Jacob Stallings

Infielders

Brian Anderson

Jon Berti

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Garrett Cooper

Xavier Edwards

Jordan Groshans

Charles Leblanc

Miguel Rojas

Joey Wendle

Outfielders

JJ Bleday

Peyton Burdick

Bryan De La Cruz

Jerar Encarnacion

Avisail Garcia

Jesus Sanchez

Jorge Soler

