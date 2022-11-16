Miami Marlins Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Miami Marlins added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Josh Simpson, Eli Villalobos and George Soriano. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
The Marlins have also designated Jeff Brigham, Nick Neidert, Elieser Hernandez, Jose Devers and Lewin Diaz for assignment.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Marlins have a full-40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Marlins have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Sandy Alcantara
Anthony Bender
Richard Bleier
Huascar Brazoban
Edward Cabrera
Daniel Castano
JT Chargois
Dylan Floro
Braxton Garrett
Pablo Lopez
Jesus Luzardo
Max Meyer
Tommy Nance
Andrew Nardi
Steven Okert
Sean Reynolds
Trevor Rogers
Sixto Sanchez
Tanner Scott
Josh Simpson
George Soriano
Eli Villalobos
Catchers
Nick Fortes
Jacob Stallings
Infielders
Brian Anderson
Jon Berti
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Garrett Cooper
Xavier Edwards
Jordan Groshans
Charles Leblanc
Miguel Rojas
Joey Wendle
Outfielders
JJ Bleday
Peyton Burdick
Bryan De La Cruz
Jerar Encarnacion
Avisail Garcia
Jesus Sanchez
Jorge Soler
