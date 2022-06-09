Social Media Raves Over Willians Astudillo in Marlins' Walk-Off Win

Amongst the most lovable players in Major League Baseball right now is a man nicknamed "La Tortuga".

Miami Marlins catcher Willians Astudillo is a sight to be seen on the baseball field, showing great speed and agility for a 5-9, 225-pound player, and just exudes the fun of what it's like to play in MLB.

He plays the game hard and is a fun watch, which fits in perfectly with the vibes that the Marlins are trying to create with this new wave of players, headlined by second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Astudillo made his own headlines on Wednesday, scoring the game-winning run as the Marlins walked off the Washington Nationals, 2-1.

It's truly a work of art watching him get the gears going and turn on the afterburners because he's genuinely a pretty fast running catcher.

Let it be knowns that there are many other players faster than him, but when he's booking it around the bases, he's booking it.

Miami's official twitter account 100% agreed, showing a slow-motion video of Astudillo crossing home plate for the winning run.

One of the funniest interactions of the night was one done by Jeremy Taché, a digital host and reporter for Bally Sports Florida, who took the slow motion video and put his own unique spin on it.

As many do when creating sports video mashups with "My Heart Will Go On" from Celine Dion, popularized in the movie "Titanic", Taché mashed up this video with "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush.

You'll know this song either from Meg Meyers' 2019 cover, or the Kate Bush song that got popularized from being featured in the fourth season of the Netflix series, "Stranger Things".

However you slice it, this was undoubtedly one of the best moments of the 2022 season so far, all thanks to the grit of "La Tortuga".