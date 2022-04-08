Here's The Photo Mike Trout Tweeted Before Opening Day

On Wednesday, just one day before the Anaheim Angels faced off with the Houston Astros on opening day, Mike Trout tweeted out a photo.

Trout is entering his 11th season in the MLB, and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play the sport.

The 30-year-old is a nine-time All-Star, three-time MVP, and eight-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

The only accolade that he has yet to gain in his illusive career is a World Series Championship.

Over the last two seasons, he has battled injuries and last year he only played in just 36 games.

The last full season that he played (2019) was one of the best of his entire career.

He batted .291 and hit 45 home runs while also knocking in 104 RBI's.

The Angels have a loaded roster, so they will enter the season with big expectations after a very disappointing 77-85 season last year.

They have the manager and roster to be competing for titles, so they will just need a little luck to go their way in terms of health this season.