Christian Yelich Joins Rare Group of 6, But Who Are Those Other Guys In His Cycle Group?

Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Christian Yelich hit for the cycle on Wednesday, and it was the 335th time that's happened in major-league history. So yes, they are rare, but not that rare.

What is totally out of the ordinary though, was that Yelich became just the sixth person ever to do it three times. And he was the first person to do it three times all against the same team — the Cincinnati Reds.

When I heard that stat, I was racking my brain to think of the six — and was completely stumped. I do remember Trea Turner doing it last year, and I got Adrian Beltre right on a wild guess. But I also guessed wrong on two others — George Brett and Freddie Freeman — because they've only done it twice.

So, I admit, I had no clue about the other three. You too? Can you name the only six players in MLB history who have hit for the cycle three times?

So here's a quick bio on all six guys that have done it, including when they did it. The current guys you know, the others, like me, I'm figuring you don't:

CHRISTIAN YELICH (Aug. 29, 2018; Sept. 17, 2018; May 11, 2022): Yelich is in his 10th year in the majors, and his fifth in Milwaukee. He started his career with the Miami Marlins. He was the National League MVP in 2018 and has won two batting titles (2018, 2019) and a Gold Glove (2014). All three of his cycles have come while with the Brewers. His cycle on Wednesday came in a 14-11 loss, the first of 10 cycles by a Milwaukee Brewers player that came in defeat.

(May 7, 1921; July 3, 1922; July 26, 1928): Meusel played for the New York Yankees. His three cycles came against the Philadelphia Athletics, Washington Senators and Detroit Tigers. He played 11 years in the majors, 10 with the Yankees from 1920-29 where he was a teammate of Babe Ruth for many years, and one final season with the Cincinnati Reds in 1930. He won three World Series titles with the Yankees, and led the AL in home runs and RBIs in 1925. JOHN REILLY (Sept. 12, 1883;, Sept. 19, 1883; Aug. 6, 1890): John Reilly was the first person to hit for the cycle three times. He played for the Cincinnati Reds from 1883 to 1891. He started with the Cincinnati Stars in 1880. He was born in 1858, and his father was killed during the Civil War. He is a member of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

Hitting for the cycle isn't easy, but there's a little bit of luck involved too on occasion.

"A lot of things kind of have to happen to hit the cycle,'' Yelich said. "It is hard enough to get four hits in a major league game, and to have the right kind, there's an element of luck. It is still pretty cool.

"I'd definitely rather win the game,'' Yelich said. "Weird things happen in baseball. Anytime you can hit for a cycle, it's pretty cool. I will try to enjoy it as much as possible."