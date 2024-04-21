Fastball

Brewers' Jackson Chourio Continues to Take League By Storm at Historic Rate in Early Going

Twenty-year-old Jackson Chourio, who made the Milwaukee Brewers out of spring training this season, homered again on Saturday afternoon, further cementing himself in some baseball history.

Apr 6, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Jackson Chourio (11) / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers moved to 13-6 on the young season by virtue of a 12-5 win on Saturday afternoon. The Brewers topped the St. Louis Cardinals in a National League Central showdown. St. Louis is now 12-5.

It's been a fantastic start for Milwaukee, who was supposed to falter big time after trading Corbin Burnes and seeing Brandon Woodruff go down for the season.

One of the reasons for the Brewers hot start? The play of 20-year-old Jackson Chourio. The native of Venezuela entered the season as the No. 2 prospect in the game and made the roster out of spring training. Thus far, he hasn't disappointed, hitting .235 with four homers in the early going.

He went 2-for-3 on Saturday with three runs scored, a homer and two RBI - and he also joined some rare baseball history.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

at 20 years & 40 days old, Jackson Chourio is the 4th-youngest player since 1900 with at least 4 HR in his first 17 career games, older than only:

1964 Tony Conigliaro: 19y, 120d
1996 Andruw Jones: 19y, 138d (5 HR thru 17g)
1958-59 Lou Klimchock: 19y, 345d

Chourio is a special talent and there are similarities in his game and skillset to both Ronald Acuna Jr. and Julio Rodriguez, so the Brewers have a lot to look forward to. Chourio signed an eight-year contract extension this offseason before ever having played a Major League game.

The Brewers take on the Cardinals again on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Busch Stadium is 2:15 p.m. ET.

