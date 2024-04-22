Milwaukee Brewers' Emerging Star Putting Up Numbers Only Seen Once in Last 120 Years of Baseball History
After trading Corbin Burnes this offseason and after losing Brandon Woodruff for the season to injury, the Milwaukee Brewers weren't expected to do much in 2024.
However, the 'Crew is rolling at the start of the year, going 14-6 and leading the National League Central through their first 20 games. Under first-year manager Pat Murphy, they've found a way to make themselves a group that looks like it will be playing meaningful baseball all season.
One of the best stories of the young Brewers' season is rookie Jackson Chourio. The 20-year-old, who entered the year as the No. 2 prospect in the organization, is out to a fantastic start this season. He's hitting just .225 after an 0-for-3 day on Sunday but he's got four homers, 13 RBI and four stolen bases. He's finding a way to fill the statsheet for a team that wasn't sure where it was going to get consistent offense from.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he's putting up numbers rarely ever seen by someone his age in the last 120 years of league history.
players with at least 4 HR + 4 SB in first 17 career games, age 20 or younger since 1900:
2024 Jackson Chourio
2015 Carlos Correa
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
Obviously, the amount of players who get up to the big leagues at 20 or younger is small, so what Chourio is doing is very rare. Correa is an All-Star a World Series winner, so if Chourio can be in company with him, that's a good place to be.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.