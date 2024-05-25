Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick Returns Home to Notch Hit at Fenway Park
Sal Frelick is plenty familiar with Fenway Park.
The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder was born in Boston, grew up in Lexington and played three sports at Lexington High School, just 13 miles away from the home of the Boston Red Sox. Frelick went to Boston College as well, only a few Green Line stops away from America's most historic ballpark.
So with all the ties Frelick has to Beantown, his second-inning single in Saturday's road game against the Sox surely tasted much sweeter than the average base hit.
Frelick loaded the bases with a single to left, but the Brewers were unable to capitalize. Still, it marked his first career hit at Fenway Park – not including his time at BC.
The 24-year-old got another at-bat in the third, which he converted into another single. This time, Frelick drove in a run to put Milwaukee up 3-0, then came around to score on Joey Ortiz's two-RBI double that made it 5-0.
Frelick made his Fenway Park debut on Friday, going 0-for-5 in the Brewers' 7-2 win. While he came up empty at the plate, Frelick made quite the diving catch in shallow right field.
Friday had just been declared "Sal Frelick Day" by his hometown Lexington.
The Brewers selected Frelick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. When he got called up to the big leagues for the first time in July 2023, MLB Pipeline had Frelick pegged as the No. 2 prospect in Milwaukee's farm system and the No. 17 prospect in all of baseball.
So far this season, Frelick is batting .252 with two home runs, 11 RBI, six stolen bases and a .675 OPS.
