Brewers C Victor Caratini Hits Three-Run Walk-Off Home Run

Things were tense at American Family Field as the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs headed into extra innings with the score tied 2-2.

Both teams scored a run in the ninth inning, with the Brewers tying things up in the bottom half to send the game to the 10th. In the 10th, Milwaukee was able to hold Chicago scoreless, leading to them having a walk-off opportunity with the game still tied in the bottom of the 10th.

Cubs reliever Scott Effross allowed a runner on, but had gotten two outs in the inning as Brewers catcher Victor Caratini stepped up to the plate, having gone 0-for-4 on the day with four strikeouts.

Things quickly changed for both him and Milwaukee as Caratini hit his second-career walk-off homer, a three-run shot to center field as the Brewers won, 5-2.

Caratini's other walk-off occurred last year as a member of the San Diego Padres and was one of the more memorable moments of the 2021 MLB season in full.

He's currently in the midst of his best offensive season to date, hitting .245 with a career-high .368 OBP, .464 slugging and .832 OPS. Caratini has seven home runs and 17 RBI in 38 games for Milwaukee and an OPS+ near 130.

It was a big win for the Brewers, who just split a four-game weekend set against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

The Brewers currently sit 2.5 games up on the St. Louis Cardinals for the NL Central division lead. Additionally, the Brewers and Cubs have already played 11 games this year and the win now gives them a 6-5 lead in the season series.