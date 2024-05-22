Minnesota Twins' Reliever Goes Viral For Hilarious Bullpen Cart Stunt
Minnesota Twins' reliever Steven Okert is going viral on Wednesday for his awesome stunt involving the bullpen cart in Washington.
With the Twins taking on the Nationals, Okert was summoned into Wednesday's game and immediately tipped the bullpen cart driver who brought him up near the mound.
Per Front Office Sports on social media:
Twins reliever Steven Okert tipped the bullpen cart driver
Most teams don't use a bullpen cart, it's generally something that went out of practice in the 1980s and early 1990s, but a few teams have tried to revise the practice, including Washington.
And while it was funny, it was certainly a nice gesture from Okert and it was probably appreciated by the driver.
Entering play on Wednesday, the 32-year-old Okert had a 3.77 ERA over 17 games. He's in the seventh year of his career with the San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins and Twins. He made his major league debut in 2016 but then didn't appear in another big league game until 2021. He's become a reliable reliever the last few years, making more than 60 appearances in each of the last two seasons.
He's 12-9 in his career with a 3.71 ERA. And now he's a noted good guy as well. He worked 1.1 innings in Wednesday's game, allowing no runs and no hits with two strikeouts.
At the time of this posting, the Twins lead the Nats 2-1 in the top of the ninth. Should they win, they'd move to 26-23 on the season.
