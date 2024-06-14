Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa Joins Exclusive Company By Racking Up More Hits
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa stayed hot Thursday, earning him a few spots on the league leaderboards and in the recent history books.
Correa went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI against the Oakland Athletics, helping his team surge ahead to a 6-2 victory. His two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh was the cherry on top, burrying the A's for good.
The performance comes on the heels of Correa's five-hit outing against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. As a result, Correa becomes the third player in the league to record eight hits in a two-game span this season, per Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, joining San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arráez and Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
Havens also noted that Correa is the first Twins player to do so since Eduardo Escobar in 2014.
Going back even further, Correa has 14 hits in his last five games. According to Havens, that is tied for the most by a Twins player since Joe Mauer in 2016.
Arráez is the only other player in the league to achieve that feat this season.
Correa got off to a hot start in 2024, batting .324 with a .923 OPS through his first 10 games. He then suffered an oblique injury, missed over two weeks of action, and was not the same when he got back.
Between April 29 and June 5, Correa was a .229 hitter with a .698 OPS.
That slump appears to be in the rear-view mirror for Correa, though, considering how hot he's gotten over the past week. Over the last eight games, Correa is batting .546 with nine RBI and a 1.325 OPS.
As a result, his season batting average is up to .299, and his OPS is up to .844.
Correa was once a Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star and World Series champion with the Houston Astros. He then left to join the Twins in 2022, put up some solid numbers, and inked a long-term deal with the club the following offseason.
The 29-year-old is guaranteed $164 million over the next five seasons. If he can keep hitting like this, the Twins will be more than content to pay Correa ever last penny.
