Jameson Taillon’s Market Heating Up: How Much Could Yankees’ Free Agent Sign For?

With the Winter Meetings set to begin Sunday, Jameson Taillon’s market is heating up.

That’s according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who added that the right-handed starter has impressed potential suitors on recent Zoom calls. Taillon is expected to sign a deal that exceeds the four-year, $56 million contract Jon Gray inked with the Rangers last offseason, per Feinsand.

Taillon, 31, began his career with the Pirates and spent the last two seasons with the Yankees, making 61 starts while recording a 4.08 ERA over 321.2 innings. He made 32 starts for the first time since 2018 this past year, adding a 3.91 ERA.

While Taillon’s 100 ERA+ each of the last two seasons pegs him as a league-average starter, he falls into a group of significant consolation prizes for teams that miss out on or won't spend for pitchers like Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Japanese ace Kodai Senga.

Other such free agents include Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker and José Quintana.

Taillon expressed interest in remaining a Yankee following the team’s American League Championship Series loss to the Astros. New York did not make a qualifying offer, a one-year, $19.65 million proposal, to the pitcher.

"I haven't thought about it a ton, but I definitely know I love playing here. They took a chance on me coming back from rehabbing elbow surgery and stuff. To get to come here, I never experienced the playoffs, never experienced a winning environment and culture,” Taillon said, alluding to his second Tommy John procedure and lots of losing in Pittsburgh. “I feel like I didn't take a day for granted showing up, putting the pinstripes on. I loved my time here. I would definitely love to come back."

If the Yankees don’t re-sign Taillon, staying in New York could still be an option. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal previously reported that the Mets have had contact with the hurler.