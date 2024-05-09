MLB Network to Air Paul Skenes' MLB Debut on Saturday
On Wednesday, it was announced that Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospect Paul Skenes will make his Major League debut on Saturday afternoon when the Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs.
Now, it's been learned that that game will air nationally on MLB Network.
'Awful Announcing' had the information, which was gleaned from a look at the MLB Network schedule page:
This is certainly a good decision by MLB Network, as Skenes's debut is the most anticipated Major League pitching debut since Stephen Strasburg in 2010. It's also the most anticipated debut for the Pirates since Gerrit Cole first took the mound in 2013.
Skenes, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in 2023, has an ERA of 0.99 at Triple-A this season. He has struck out 45 batters in just 27.1 innings.
He's the No. 3 prospect currently in Major League Baseball behind only Jackson Holliday and Jackson Chourio. The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Skenes brings an imposing presence to the mound. A former catcher, he’s athletic on the hill, repeating his delivery well and filling the strike zone exceedingly well, especially given his premium stuff. He has all the makings of a frontline starter, one who should not take very long to make his presence felt in Pittsburgh.
Skenes helped LSU win the National Championship in 2023 as well, when they defeated Florida.
Saturday's game is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.
