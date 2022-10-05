MLB Playoffs: American League Playoff Bracket is Set

After the Tampa Bay Rays lost their fourth straight game Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners clinched the second American League Wild Card spot, solidifying the American League's playoff bracket, which is now set in stone.

Here is what it will look like:

#1 Houston Astros (105-56) receive a bye from the American League Wild Card Series and homefield advantage throughout the American League playoffs.

#2 New York Yankees (99-62) receive a bye from the American League Wild Card Series

American League Wild Card Series (begins Friday; ends Sunday, if necessary)

#3 Cleveland Guardians (91-70) will host a best-of-three series against #6 Tampa Bay Rays (86-75), with all three games being played in Cleveland.

#4 Toronto Blue Jays (91-69) will host a best-of-three series against #5 Seattle Mariners (88-72), with all three games being played in Toronto.

American League Division Series (begins Tuesday, Oct. 11)

#1 Houston Astros play the winner of #4 Toronto Blue Jays versus #5 Seattle Mariners, in a best-of-five series.

#2 New York Yankees play the winner of #3 Cleveland Guardians and #6 Tampa Bay Rays, in a best-of-five series.

The winners of the ALDS will square off in a best-of-seven American League Championship Series, with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The ALCS is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The World Series is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 28.

All six National League playoff spots have been clinched, but the seeding for the NL playoff bracket has yet to be determined. Wednesday is the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.