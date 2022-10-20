MLB Playoffs: New York Yankees May Have Won the Harrison Bader Trade

After initially being panned by critics for months, New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman's decision to trade pitcher Jordan Montgomery for centerfielder Harrison Bader isn't looking so bad.

After acquiring pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics prior to the 2022 MLB trade deadline, the Yankees front office did not see a fit for Montgomery in the club's postseason pitching plans, making him expendable.

Minutes before the deadline, the Yankees swapped Montgomery for Bader, in hopes of boosting their outfield defense.

Since making his long-awaited Yankees debut Sept. 20, Bader, an exceptional defender, has done more than just flash leather for the Yankees.

Bader leads all of baseball in OPS with a 1.400 mark this postseason, and is tied for the postseason-lead in home runs (4).

Bader blasted his fourth home run of the postseason Wednesday night in game one of the American League Championship Series to give the Yankees an early 1-0 lead over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Bader leads the Yankees in home runs (4), batting average (.294), OPS (1.400), slugging percentage (1.000) and is second in RBI (5) and on base percentage (.400).

The reigning National League Gold Glove award winner has been by all accounts, the Yankees' best player through their first six postseason games in 2022.

The Yankees will need Aaron Judge (batting .174), Giancarlo Stanton (.167) and Gleyber Torres (.167) all to heat up in order to have a chance at winning their World Series since 2009. But for now, Bader has been the team's shining star in the playoffs.

Montgomery made an immediate impact, joining a Cardinals rotation in need of serious help. In his first seven starts, he logged a 1.45 ERA and 5-0 record through 43.1 innings, as the Cardinals suddenly ran away with the National League Central division.

Over the last month of the season, however, Montgomery went 1-3 with a 6.64 ERA and .291 opponent batting average in his final four starts.

Montgomery pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in the 2022 postseason, as the Cardinals were swept out of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Bader has become a playoff hero for his hometown team.

Both players have one year remaining on their contracts, so the conversation about which team won this trade is far from over. Right now, it's looking like neither team lost the trade.