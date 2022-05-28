Skip to main content
Nate Eovaldi Throws Complete Game for Boston Red Sox in 5-3 Win Over Orioles

Having struck out his 1,000th batter earlier in the season, Boston Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi threw a complete game in a 5-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles, striking out six.

Saturday was a big bounce-back game for the Boston Red Sox, who had just blown an 8-2 lead after the seventh inning on Friday night, losing 12-8 to the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore did not make things easy for the Red Sox on Saturday, but behind a stellar pitching performance from Boston starter Nate Eovaldi, the tide turned the way of the Sox.

Eovaldi pitched a complete game, giving up just two earned runs and striking out six as the Red Sox defeated the Orioles, 5-3 on Saturday.

Boston and Baltimore were locked at 3-3 through the fifth inning after the Orioles tied the game in the top of the fifth.

Once the bottom of the sixth came around, first baseman Bobby Dalbec put the Red Sox up for good, hitting a solo home run as Boston led 4-3.

The opposite field shot was Dalbec's second home run of the season in his 42nd game. He's struggled mightily at the plate for Boston, hitting .162 going into Saturday's game with just 18 hits, a .488 OPS and a 41 OPS+.

Boston's offense has been clicking on all cylinders recently, and hopefully, Dalbec can get back to form after a rough start to the year.

In the ninth, Baltimore threatened with one on, one out and the tying run at the plate in Rougned Odor, who's career-high 11-game hitting streak was at risk.

He's been a hot hitter for Baltimore in recent games, having two walk-off hits to his name in the past week. However, Eovaldi induced a ground ball double play to end the game, finishing off his first complete game in his MLB career.

Boston, now 22-24 on the year, will look to take the series on Sunday and get to within one win of .500.

