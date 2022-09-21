New York Yankees Place Frankie Montas On I.L. With Shoulder Inflammation

Skip to main content
Yankees Place Frankie Montas On I.L. With Shoulder Inflammation

Yankees Place Frankie Montas On I.L. With Shoulder Inflammation

Frankie Montas, acquired from the Athletics in a pre-deadline trade, dealt with the same problem in Oakland.

Frankie Montas, acquired from the Athletics in a pre-deadline trade, dealt with the same problem in Oakland.

The Yankees finally saw one of their trade deadline acquisitions, Harrison Bader, debut for the team on Wednesday. However, they placed another pre-deadline pick-up on the injured list to make room for the center fielder.

New York added Frankie Montas to the 15-day I.L., retroactive to Sept. 17, with right shoulder inflammation following an MRI. The right-hander dealt with the same issue for over two weeks in July while still a member of the Athletics. Still, the Yankees sent a package of Cooper Bowman, Luis Medina, JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk to Oakland for Lou Trivino and Montas, who has struggled with New York since the trade.

The 29-year-old has a 6.35 ERA over eight starts with the Yankees.

Montas will be shut down from throwing for at least 10 days after receiving a cortisone shot on Monday (he also received one in July). That won't leave him much time to build himself back up before the playoffs. However, Montas hopes to be a contributor in October, though it's unclear how the Yankees would use him after a poor start to his pinstriped career.

“I mean, I still want to go back and try and help the team in the playoffs,” Montas told reporters Tuesday, per Kristie Ackert of the Daily News. “You know, whenever I can.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed similar hopes, though he will take a wait-and-see approach with Montas.

“It’s certainly possible,” Boone said, referring to Montas’ timetable. “But we’ll just see how the recovery goes over the next week or 10 days. And then we’ll see where we are from a calendar standpoint, how many pitches we can get him up to, those types of things.”

With Montas on the shelf, Domingo Germán will slot into the Yankees' rotation and start on Saturday against the Red Sox. Germán has pitched well since coming off the I.L. in July, recording a 3.12 ERA over 57.2 innings, including 11 starts.

Luis Severino will also rejoin the Yankees' rotation on Wednesday after a lengthy stint on the I.L.

USATSI_18916677
News

New York Yankees Place Frankie Montas On I.L. With Shoulder Inflammation

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19063517_168388303_lowres
News

Hayden Wesneski Expected to Remain in Cubs' Rotation Moving Forward

By Jack Vita
USATSI_14602177_168388303_lowres
News

Tigers Name Giants GM Scott Harris President of Baseball Operations

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19036218_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jomboy Breaks Down Two Managers Getting Ejected on Same Play

By Jack Vita
USATSI_5418764_168388303_lowres
News

Wife of 2008 Phillies' World Series Champ Comes Up Short On Reality Show

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19066727_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Twins Drop 7 of 8 to Guardians, Fall Out of Contention

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19079586_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Clinch American League West, First Round Playoff Bye

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19079461_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Mets Punt Brewers 7-2, Clinch Playoff Spot for First Time Since 2016

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19079556_168388303_lowres
News

Max Scherzer Throws Six Perfect Innings, Strikes Out 9 in Return to Mets

By Jack Vita