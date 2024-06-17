New York Yankees' Manager Makes Huge Announcement Ahead of Massive Series
After being unavailable all season because of elbow problems, New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole is set to make his season debut on Wednesday.
The start will come in a highly-anticipated series with the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees currently lead Baltimore by 1.5 games in the American League East. New York has the best record in baseball at 50-24. They are trying to win the first World Series for the organization since 2009.
Manager Aaron Boone confirmed his decision on Monday and it was put out by Talkin' Yanks on social media:
Gerrit Cole will be the starting pitcher for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 PM ET against the Baltimore Orioles, per Aaron Boone
The 33-year-old Cole won the Cy Young Award in 2023 and should make the Yankees even better upon his return. He went 15-4 last season and is 145-75 for his career, which will hit 12 years once he steps on the mound.
He's pitched with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Yankees and is a six-time All-Star. He's also won two ERA titles. If Cole remains healthy, he'll pair with Luis Gil and Carlos Rodon to make a nasty 1-3 combination at the top of the rotation. Nestor Cortes Jr. and Marcus Stroman also make the Yanks' rotation formidable across the board.
The Yankees will be off on Monday before welcoming the O's to town on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Yankees are coming off a losing series against the Boston Red Sox.
