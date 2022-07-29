VIRAL: Watch Aaron Judge Drill Walk-Off Home Run

On Thursday night, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit a home run in the bottom of the 9th inning to beat the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees posted the video of the home run, and it is going viral with over one million views in less than 24 hours.

Judge and the Yankees improved to 67-33 in the 100 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently in first place in the American League East Division, and have an incredible 11.5 games lead over the Toronto Blue Jays who are in second place.

There are still 62 games to go, but they are on track to clinch the division very early.

The Yankees also just traded for All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who ironically was on the Royals.

Therefore, his first game with the Yankees was against his former team.

Yankees on Wednesday: "The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way."

Prior to playing for the Royals, he had spent his entire career with the Boston Red Sox.

In 2018, the 28-year-old won the World Series with the Red Sox.

He is one of the best outfielders in all of baseball, so it was a big pickup for the Yankees.

While they have had several good seasons over the last few years, the Yankees have not won the World Series Championship since 2009.