Skip to main content
Noah Syndergaard's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

Noah Syndergaard's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

Noah Syndergaard sent out a tweet that went viral after he was traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Philadelphia Phillies. The former All-Star has also played for the New York Mets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Noah Syndergaard sent out a tweet that went viral after he was traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Philadelphia Phillies. The former All-Star has also played for the New York Mets.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies made a trade for former All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. 

Phillies: "The Phillies have acquired right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sánchez, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today." 

After the deal was announced, Syndergaard sent out a tweet that is going viral. 

The hilarious post has over 42,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Currently, he is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA on the season.  

This was his first season playing for the Angels after spending the first six seasons of his career in the NL East on the New York Mets.  

With the Mets, he was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.  

In 2016, he was an All-Star and went 14-9 with an incredible 2.60 ERA in 30 starts. 

The Phillies may be getting a good deal, because while he is having a solid season, the 29-year-old has not been the ace that he was early on his career for the last few seasons.

Right now, the Phillies are in third place in the NL East with a 56-48 record in the 104 games that they have played in this season. 

They trail the Mets by 9.5 games for first place. 

However, they could still be a playoff team, because they are in the third and final spot in the NL Wild Card standings as of right now.

If they get into the playoffs, Syndergaard could turn out to be a huge pickup. 

USATSI_18689577_168388303_lowres
News

Noah Syndergaard's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

By Ben Stinar28 seconds ago
USATSI_17896444_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago
USATSI_18677410_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And San Diego Padres Make A Deal For A Former All-Star

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_18702852_168388303_lowres (1)
News

TRADE: New York Yankees And St. Louis Cardinals Make A Deal

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_18706165_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_18789880_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Houston Astros Make A Deal

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_18804060_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal

By Ben StinarAug 1, 2022 9:52 PM EDT
USATSI_18797660_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star

By Ben StinarAug 1, 2022 9:29 PM EDT
USATSI_18796880_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

By Ben StinarAug 1, 2022 9:18 PM EDT