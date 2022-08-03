Noah Syndergaard's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies made a trade for former All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels.

Phillies: "The Phillies have acquired right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sánchez, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today."

After the deal was announced, Syndergaard sent out a tweet that is going viral.

The hilarious post has over 42,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Currently, he is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA on the season.

This was his first season playing for the Angels after spending the first six seasons of his career in the NL East on the New York Mets.

With the Mets, he was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.

In 2016, he was an All-Star and went 14-9 with an incredible 2.60 ERA in 30 starts.

The Phillies may be getting a good deal, because while he is having a solid season, the 29-year-old has not been the ace that he was early on his career for the last few seasons.

Right now, the Phillies are in third place in the NL East with a 56-48 record in the 104 games that they have played in this season.

They trail the Mets by 9.5 games for first place.

However, they could still be a playoff team, because they are in the third and final spot in the NL Wild Card standings as of right now.

If they get into the playoffs, Syndergaard could turn out to be a huge pickup.