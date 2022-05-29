Skip to main content
VIDEO: Nolan Gorman Hits First MLB Home Run, 449-Foot Shot

St. Louis Cardinals fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment for infielder Nolan Gorman as on Saturday, he hit his first career home run, the longest home run hit by any Cardinals player so far in 2022.

Over the past four seasons, St. Louis Cardinals fans have seen top prospect Nolan Gorman hit 72 home runs in the minor leagues.

In 34 games with Triple-A Memphis, Gorman hit 15 and looked to be beyond ready to get called up to the big leagues, but once up with the Cardinals, it took him just a bit of time to adjust to this new level of pitching.

Luckily, after four-straight hitless games, Gorman ended his mini-slump in an emphatic way, launching his first career home run into the walk-way above the bullpen in right-center field.

It not only got the Cardinals on the board first in a crucial game against their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, but got Gorman going as he went 4-for-4 with the aforementioned home run, four RBI and three runs scored.

His home run traveled further than any Cardinals home run so far this season, a 449-foot shot that was hit with an exit velocity of 110.6 MPH.

While he's had just 15 at-bats so far in his MLB career, that was Gorman's first four-hit game and second game with three or more hits to date. 

He's already hitting .360 with a 1.029 OPS through his first eight MLB games. St. Louis won on Saturday, 8-3, with Gorman driving in half the runs in the game.

They've secured at least a series split with the Brewers as they look to take three of four from the NL Central leaders on Sunday afternoon. A win would move the Cardinals within 1.5 games of Milwaukee in the division.

