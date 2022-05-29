VIDEO: Nolan Gorman Hits First MLB Home Run, 449-Foot Shot

Over the past four seasons, St. Louis Cardinals fans have seen top prospect Nolan Gorman hit 72 home runs in the minor leagues.

In 34 games with Triple-A Memphis, Gorman hit 15 and looked to be beyond ready to get called up to the big leagues, but once up with the Cardinals, it took him just a bit of time to adjust to this new level of pitching.

Luckily, after four-straight hitless games, Gorman ended his mini-slump in an emphatic way, launching his first career home run into the walk-way above the bullpen in right-center field.

It not only got the Cardinals on the board first in a crucial game against their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, but got Gorman going as he went 4-for-4 with the aforementioned home run, four RBI and three runs scored.

His home run traveled further than any Cardinals home run so far this season, a 449-foot shot that was hit with an exit velocity of 110.6 MPH.

While he's had just 15 at-bats so far in his MLB career, that was Gorman's first four-hit game and second game with three or more hits to date.

He's already hitting .360 with a 1.029 OPS through his first eight MLB games. St. Louis won on Saturday, 8-3, with Gorman driving in half the runs in the game.

They've secured at least a series split with the Brewers as they look to take three of four from the NL Central leaders on Sunday afternoon. A win would move the Cardinals within 1.5 games of Milwaukee in the division.