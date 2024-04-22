On Ohtani's Big Day, Tyler Glasnow Joins Special Group in Recent Dodgers History
The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the New York Mets on Sunday, 10-0, at Dodger Stadium. With the win, the Dodgers moved to 13-11 on the year while the Mets are now 12-9.
Shohei Ohtani stole the show by hitting a home run, which gave him the most Major League home runs among Japanese players, but pitcher Tyler Glasnow put on a heck of a show himself as well.
The righty, who was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason, went eight innings, allowing no runs on seven hits. He walked none and struck out 10.
Glasnow is now 4-1 on the year with a 2.92 ERA. He also joined some exclusive team history in the last 30 years, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Dodgers pitchers with scoreless outings of 8+ IP with 10+ K & 0 BB, Wild Card era:
Today Tyler Glasnow
4/25/22 Walker Buehler
Clayton Kershaw SIX TIMES including his no-no
6/6/08 Hiroki Kuroda
8/28/05 Jeff Weaver
6/15/00 Kevin Brown
The wild card era goes back to 1995, so that's just about 30 years of data, so Glasnow is in a pretty select group. Always one of the more talented pitchers in baseball, Glasnow has had trouble staying healthy in the past. If he can stay healthy this year, he could be primed for his best year yet.
He's in his ninth Major League season with the Pirates, Rays and Dodgers. Lifetime, he's 34-28 with a 3.83 ERA.
The Dodgers are off on Monday before flying to Washington for a series with the Nationals.
