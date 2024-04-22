On Ohtani's Big Day, Tyler Glasnow Joins Special Group in Recent Dodgers History

Dodgers pitchers with scoreless outings of 8+ IP with 10+ K & 0 BB, Wild Card era:



Today Tyler Glasnow

4/25/22 Walker Buehler

Clayton Kershaw SIX TIMES including his no-no

6/6/08 Hiroki Kuroda

8/28/05 Jeff Weaver

