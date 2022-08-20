Padres Starting Lineup For Saturday's Game

The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals are facing off in California on Saturday night for the third game of their four-game series.

The Nationals have won the first two games.

For the game on Saturday night, the Padres have announced their starting lineup.

The Padres come into the game with a 66-56 record in the 122 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in second place in the NL West, and 18.0 games behind the first place Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres are having a really good season, but the Dodgers have been one of the best teams in all of baseball for the entire season.

The Dodgers are an outstanding 82-36 in the 118 games that they have played in.

Right now, the Padres are still holding on to the final Wild Card Sport in the National League.

As for the Nationals, they are not have a good season at all.

Right now, they are 41-80 in the 121 games that they have played in so far.

They are in last place in the NL East, and trail the first place New York Mets by an astonishing 36.5 games.

The Mets have been incredible this season with a 77-43 record in the 120 games that they have played in.

The Nationals are also 24.5 games behind the Padres for the final Wild Card Spot in the National League.

In 2019, the Nationals won the World Series, but a lot of their star players from that team are no longer on the roster.