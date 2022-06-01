Skip to main content
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Extends Hitting Streak to 22 Games

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Extends Hitting Streak to 22 Games

Tuesday night saw St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt extend his hitting streak to 22 games, breaking a number of franchise records in the process. His May has been one of the best in MLB.

Tuesday night saw St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt extend his hitting streak to 22 games, breaking a number of franchise records in the process. His May has been one of the best in MLB.

As the month of May has died down, we've gotten the opportunity to talk about just how good Paul Goldschmidt has been for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Coming into Tuesday's game, Goldschmidt was batting north of .400 for St. Louis in May and was riding a 21-game hitting streak.

In the third inning, Goldy faced Blake Snell, looking to extend the streak to 22 and he did just that, doubling in the right-center field gap.

As the tweet from The Athletic said, the double breaks the record for most extra-base hits in a single month in franchise history.

Goldschmidt now has 23 extra-base hits in the month, breaking a three-way tie of 22 by Stan Musial in May 1954 and Albert Pujols in May 2003.

It's extremely coincidental that all three happened in May, but now, Goldy has the record over a current Hall of Famer and a future Hall of Famer and teammate.

The double also scored Brendan Donovan, which was Goldschmidt's 33rd RBI of May. It's the most RBIs recorded in a month of any MLB player, with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets coming in a close second with 30 RBI so far this month.

Once tonight's game ends, depending on what else the first baseman does, he could end the month with a .400 average and 10 home runs. If he does, he'll be the first Cardinals player since Stan the Man to do that. 

Musial accomplished the feat in September 1953, so this feat will be one that's nearly 70 years in the making.

St. Louis currently leads the San Diego Padres 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

USATSI_18402280_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Extends Hitting Streak to 22 Games

By Alex Murphy15 seconds ago
USATSI_18396329_168388303_lowres
News

Rangers' Eli White Makes Catch of Year, Robs Rays' Ji-Man Choi of Home Run

By Alex Murphy23 hours ago
USATSI_18313847_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Marlins' Jesús Sánchez Hits 496-Foot Home Run at Coors Field

By Alex MurphyMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18389588_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Angels' Shohei Ohtani Hits Two Home Runs in Wild 11-10 Loss v. Toronto Blue Jays

By Alex MurphyMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18387753_168388303_lowres
News

INSIDE THE START: Brewers' Corbin Burnes Twirls Gem in 8-0 Win Over St. Louis Cardinals

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18387046_168388303_lowres
News

INSIDE THE START: Triston McKenzie Strikes out Eight Over 7.2 Innings for Cleveland Guardians in 2-1 Loss

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18388017_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Giants' Evan Longoria Hits Go-Ahead Home Run in 6-4 Win Over Cincinnati Reds

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18387749_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Rafael Devers Hits 11th Home Run of 2022 Season for Boston Red Sox

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022
USATSI_18378080_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Nolan Gorman Hits First MLB Home Run, 449-Foot Shot

By Alex MurphyMay 29, 2022