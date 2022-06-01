Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Extends Hitting Streak to 22 Games

As the month of May has died down, we've gotten the opportunity to talk about just how good Paul Goldschmidt has been for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Coming into Tuesday's game, Goldschmidt was batting north of .400 for St. Louis in May and was riding a 21-game hitting streak.

In the third inning, Goldy faced Blake Snell, looking to extend the streak to 22 and he did just that, doubling in the right-center field gap.

As the tweet from The Athletic said, the double breaks the record for most extra-base hits in a single month in franchise history.

Goldschmidt now has 23 extra-base hits in the month, breaking a three-way tie of 22 by Stan Musial in May 1954 and Albert Pujols in May 2003.

It's extremely coincidental that all three happened in May, but now, Goldy has the record over a current Hall of Famer and a future Hall of Famer and teammate.

The double also scored Brendan Donovan, which was Goldschmidt's 33rd RBI of May. It's the most RBIs recorded in a month of any MLB player, with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets coming in a close second with 30 RBI so far this month.

Once tonight's game ends, depending on what else the first baseman does, he could end the month with a .400 average and 10 home runs. If he does, he'll be the first Cardinals player since Stan the Man to do that.

Musial accomplished the feat in September 1953, so this feat will be one that's nearly 70 years in the making.

St. Louis currently leads the San Diego Padres 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning.