Pedro Pages Joins Rare St. Louis Cardinals History with Late Homer vs. Cubs

go-ahead HR in 8th inning or later for first career HR, Cardinals in expansion era (1961):



Today Pedro Pagés

4/8/16 Aledmys Diaz

4/13/09 Brian Barden

6/5/08 Joe Mather

6/26/07 Brendan Ryan

9/23/04 Yadier Molina

4/28/76 Doug Clarey

9/13/72 Jorge Roque

8/28/69 Steve Huntz https://t.co/WgPCwM8Rc8