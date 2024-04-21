Philadelphia Phillies' Rotation Accomplishes Something Never Done Before in Baseball History with Great Stretch
The Philadelphia Phillies dropped the hapless Chicago White Sox on Saturday by a score of 9-5. The win moved the Phillies to 13-8 on the year while the loss dropped the reeling White Sox to 3-17.
Though the White Sox scored five runs late to make the score respectable, this game was dominated by Philly, who led 9-0 after seven innings. Furthermore, starting pitcher Zack Wheeler dominated on the mound, tossing 7.1 innings and allowing just one hit. He walked two and struck out eight in moving to 1-3 on the year.
Furthermore, his start continues a historic recent run for the Phillies' starters, who have accomplished something that no staff has ever done before over the last five games.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Since ERA became an official stat in both leagues in 1913, only one MLB team has had its starters combine for 40+ strikeouts with an ERA of 0.25 or lower over a 5-game span.
That one team is the @Phillies during their current 5-game winning streak.
The Phillies made the World Series in 2022 and the NLCS in 2023 - and they appear primed for another deep run in 2024.
The two teams will meet again on Sunday afternoon to finish out the series. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 1:35 p.m. ET as White Sox' rookie Nick Nastrini makes his second career start. Aaron Nola will pitch for Philadelphia.
Nastrini is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA while Nola is 2-1 with a 3.47.
