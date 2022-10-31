Skip to main content
Phillies' Ranger Suarez to Start Game 3 Tuesday, Aaron Nola to Pitch Game 4

With game three of the World Series being rained out Monday night and postponed to Tuesday, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson has made some changes to his pitching rotation for their series against the Houston Astros. Ranger Suarez will now start game three Tuesday, as Aaron Nola will start game four Wednesday. Noah Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson will start game five Thursday. Zack Wheeler will pitch game six, if necessary.
With game three of the World Series being rained out Monday and pushed back to Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies have made changes to their pitching rotation for their series against the Houston Astros.

Having an extra day of rest gives Phillies manager Rob Thomson a chance to move Aaron Nola up in the rotation, which Thomson will do.

Noah Syndergaard was originally slated to start Monday night's game. He will not start game three on Tuesday. Ranger Suarez, who pitched in relief over the weekend, will now start Tuesday's game in Philadelphia.

Aaron Nola will pitch game four on Wednesday on full-rest.

According to Thomson, if Noah Syndergaard is not used in relief in game three or game four, he will start game five on Thursday.

If Syndergaard is used Tuesday or Wednesday, Kyle Gibson will start game five.

Zack Wheeler will not pitch before game six, as Thomson hinted that Wheeler is fatigued and wants to give him extra rest before he makes his next start, which would be in game six on Saturday, if necessary. Thomson also said that Wheeler has experienced a drop in velocity due to fatigue.

Thomson did not reveal his plans for Sunday if the series were to go to seven games. However, he could pitch Nola on three days rest if he wanted to. Had game three not been postponed, Nola would have had to pitch game four and game seven on short-rest. Now, he gets full rest for game four, and can pitch on three days rest if a game seven is needed.

