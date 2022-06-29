Skip to main content
Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds Hits Three Home Runs Against Nationals

Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds Hits Three Home Runs Against Nationals

It's not even the end of June and there are already two Pittsburgh Pirates players with three-homer games. Outfielder Bryan Reynolds joined the party with three against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon.

It's not even the end of June and there are already two Pittsburgh Pirates players with three-homer games. Outfielder Bryan Reynolds joined the party with three against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon.

If you're a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, Wednesday afternoon's game was not for the faint of heart as the Buccos squeaked out an 8-7 win against the Washington Nationals.

However, if you're a Bryan Reynolds fan, you had the time of your life because the All-Star outfielder had himself a three-home run game, the second Pirates player to accomplish the feat this season.

Reynolds went 3-for-5 on the day with the aforementioned three homers, driving in six of Pittsburgh's eight runs in the game as well.

Two of his three home runs traveled 389 feet and in total, he hit 1,198 feet of home runs into the Washington D.C. skies on Wednesday.

Dan Vogelbach also hit a homer for the Pirates, a 400-foot solo homer in the fourth inning off Nationals starter Paolo Espino.

Something important to note about Reynolds is that he's really been on a tear since the start of May, hitting above .280 with an OPS of nearly .900.

Through the end of Wednesday's game, he's now hitting .258/.332/.476 with 15 homers, 31 RBI, an .808 OPS and three triples. 

While Pittsburgh right now sits 13 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, the pieces are slowly coming together.

Bligh Madris has been electric since coming up, as has Oneil Cruz. We tend to forget young superstar Ke'Bryan Hayes in the mix as him and Cruz form one of the most exciting SS/3B combos in the league right now.

With Reynolds producing more at the plate and rookie Jack Suwinski doing the same, Pittsburgh is building up quite a solid core at the moment and they're not far out from being a contender.

USATSI_18611738_168388303_lowres
News

Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds Hits Three Home Runs Against Nationals

By Alex Murphy8 minutes ago
USATSI_18599706_168388303_lowres
News

Twelve Suspensions Handed Out From Angels/Mariners Brawl

By Alex Murphy23 hours ago
USATSI_18599706_168388303_lowres
News

Social Media's Reaction to Sunday's Angels/Mariners Brawl

By Alex MurphyJun 27, 2022
USATSI_18574026_168388303_lowres
News

Royals Trade 1B Carlos Santana to Mariners

By Alex MurphyJun 27, 2022
USATSI_18596022_168388303_lowres
News

Braves SS Dansby Swanson Hits Fourth Home Run in Four Games

By Alex MurphyJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18594602_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Combine to No-Hit New York Yankees

By Alex MurphyJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18579494_168388303_lowres
News

Shohei Ohtani Strikes Out Career-High 13 Batters One Day After 2 HR/8 RBI Night

By Alex MurphyJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18579091_168388303_lowres
News

Austin Hays Becomes Sixth Player in Orioles History to Hit For Cycle

By Alex MurphyJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18570113_168388303_lowres
News

Pirates OF Bligh Madris Becomes First Palauan Player in MLB History

By Alex MurphyJun 21, 2022