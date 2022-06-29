Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds Hits Three Home Runs Against Nationals

If you're a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, Wednesday afternoon's game was not for the faint of heart as the Buccos squeaked out an 8-7 win against the Washington Nationals.

However, if you're a Bryan Reynolds fan, you had the time of your life because the All-Star outfielder had himself a three-home run game, the second Pirates player to accomplish the feat this season.

Reynolds went 3-for-5 on the day with the aforementioned three homers, driving in six of Pittsburgh's eight runs in the game as well.

Two of his three home runs traveled 389 feet and in total, he hit 1,198 feet of home runs into the Washington D.C. skies on Wednesday.

Dan Vogelbach also hit a homer for the Pirates, a 400-foot solo homer in the fourth inning off Nationals starter Paolo Espino.

Something important to note about Reynolds is that he's really been on a tear since the start of May, hitting above .280 with an OPS of nearly .900.

Through the end of Wednesday's game, he's now hitting .258/.332/.476 with 15 homers, 31 RBI, an .808 OPS and three triples.

While Pittsburgh right now sits 13 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, the pieces are slowly coming together.

Bligh Madris has been electric since coming up, as has Oneil Cruz. We tend to forget young superstar Ke'Bryan Hayes in the mix as him and Cruz form one of the most exciting SS/3B combos in the league right now.

With Reynolds producing more at the plate and rookie Jack Suwinski doing the same, Pittsburgh is building up quite a solid core at the moment and they're not far out from being a contender.