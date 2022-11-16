Pittsburgh Pirates Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Mike Burrows, Endy Rodriguez, Colin Selby and Jared Triolo. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
To make room on their 40-man roster, the Pirates have designated Tyler Heineman, Jeremy Beasley, Junior Fernandez and Manny Banuelos for assignment.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Pirates have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Pirates have listed on their website.
Pitchers
David Bednar
JT Brubaker
Mike Burrows
Roansy Contreras
Wil Crowe
Chase De Jong
Yerry De Los Santos
Colin Holderman
Mitch Keller
Max Kranick
Nick Mears
Luis Ortiz
Johan Oviedo
Yohan Ramirez
Colin Selby
Robert Stephenson
Zach Thompson
Duane Underwood Jr.
Bryse Wilson
Miguel Yajure
Catchers
Endy Rodriguez
Ali Sanchez
Infielders
Ji Hwan Bae
Diego Castillo
Rodolfo Castro
Ji-Man Choi
Oneil Cruz
Ke'Bryan Hayes
Kevin Newman
Hoy Park
Liover Peguero
Jared Triolo
Outfielders
Miguel Andujar
Tucupita Marcano
Cal Mitchell
Bryan Reynolds
Canaan Smith-Njigba
Jack Suwinski
Travis Swaggerty
Ryan Vilade
