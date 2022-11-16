Pittsburgh Pirates Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Mike Burrows, Endy Rodriguez, Colin Selby and Jared Triolo. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

To make room on their 40-man roster, the Pirates have designated Tyler Heineman, Jeremy Beasley, Junior Fernandez and Manny Banuelos for assignment.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Pirates have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Pirates have listed on their website.

Pitchers

David Bednar

JT Brubaker

Mike Burrows

Roansy Contreras

Wil Crowe

Chase De Jong

Yerry De Los Santos

Colin Holderman

Mitch Keller

Max Kranick

Nick Mears

Luis Ortiz

Johan Oviedo

Yohan Ramirez

Colin Selby

Robert Stephenson

Zach Thompson

Duane Underwood Jr.

Bryse Wilson

Miguel Yajure

Catchers

Endy Rodriguez

Ali Sanchez

Infielders

Ji Hwan Bae

Diego Castillo

Rodolfo Castro

Ji-Man Choi

Oneil Cruz

Ke'Bryan Hayes

Kevin Newman

Hoy Park

Liover Peguero

Jared Triolo

Outfielders

Miguel Andujar

Tucupita Marcano

Cal Mitchell

Bryan Reynolds

Canaan Smith-Njigba

Jack Suwinski

Travis Swaggerty

Ryan Vilade

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.