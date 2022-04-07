Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Young Star To Massive Contract

Looking to build for the future, the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to an eight-year, $70 million contract extension with third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

This is now the largest contract in Pirates history, passing Jason Kendall and the six-year, $60 million contract he was given back in 2000.

A formal announcement on Hayes’ new contract is not expected until the team’s home opener on April 12 against the Chicago Cubs.

Ke’Bryan Hayes, son of former MLB player Charlie Hayes and a first-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, made his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020 and has played in a total of 120 games in his MLB career.

For his career, Hayes has averaged .280 at the plate, hitting 11 total home runs and collecting 125 hits, 49 RBIs.

The Pirates have not put together a winning season since 2018 and they are hoping that Ke’Bryan Hayes can be a big part of their rebuild, as Pittsburgh is once again expected to finish near the bottom of the NL Central.

This new contract goes into effect right away and will carry through the 2029 season, including a player option for the 2030 season.

Hoping he can stay healthy and be a key factor in their lineup, the Pirates could instantly look like “winners” in this deal should Hayes have a career-year.