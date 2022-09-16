Skip to main content
PODCAST: Bob Nightengale on Miguel Cairo, Tony La Russa's Future

USA Today's Bob Nightengale visits the Jack Vita Show to discuss the week's baseball news, including the Chicago White Sox' success with acting manager Miguel Cairo, and what the future could hold for Cairo and manager Tony La Russa. Bob and Jack also discuss Aaron Judge's home run chase, Albert Pujols' quest for 700 home runs, the MLB playoff race, and much more.
Legendary baseball writer Bob Nightengale of USA Today visits the Jack Vita Show to discuss the latest baseball news from Thursday, September 15, 2022, including: the Los Angeles Dodgers clinching their ninth National League West title in ten years, Aaron Judge hitting his 57th home run of the 2022 season, Albert Pujols hitting the 697th home run of his career, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking a 47-year-long record held by Detroit Tigers greats Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan Wednesday, the latest from the American League Central race between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, the White Sox winning 10 of their last 14, the New York Mets being swept at home by the Chicago Cubs, and much more!

Who does Bob like for the American League MVP and National League MVP? What does the future hold for Chicago White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo and current manager Tony La Russa? Could Cairo move in and replace La Russa after the season, or could he receive a managerial gig elsewhere this winter? Should we be making a bigger deal about Aaron Judge's historic home run chase and Albert Pujols' quest for 700 home runs? Who will win the National League East, the Mets, or the Atlanta Braves? Bob and Jack assess the playoff field, with three weeks remaining in the regular season. All this, and much, MUCH more!

