Popular Boston Red Sox Podcaster to Host Alternate Team Broadcast
The portfolio is now expanding for popular Boston Red Sox' podcast personality Jared Carrabis. He'll now be leading some alternate game broadcast coverage on NESN+, which is the streaming companion to NESN, where the Sox games are aired on TV.
Per the release:
The alternate broadcasts, branded “Unobstructed Views,” will be hosted by baseball personality Jared Carrabis, beginning with the Boston Red Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, June 25 at 7 p.m. ET.
“Unobstructed Views” will feature a rotating cast of co-hosts for each telecast, starting with former Red Sox reliever and current NESN studio analyst, Jonathan Papelbon for the first episode. The second alternate broadcast will feature co-host Ian Brownhill, who is a local New England content creator, known for his New England-inspired humor which has garnered him 1.5 million followers across Instagram and TikTok (@Ian.Brownhill).
Carrabis has gained prominence throughout Red Sox Nation as a host for the popular "Section 10" podcast, which is now hosted by "Underdog Fantasy." Carrabis previously worked at Barstool Sports and for Draftkings, and he also hosts the "Baseball is Dead" podcast, which is also quite popular.
The venture is a continuation of something else we've seen in sports broadcasting, from the "ManningCast" to the "Kay-Rod Cast" to Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi pairing up during the women's NCAA basketball tournament.
It's a good time for the Red Sox to announce this as interest in the team is likely ticking back up with the result of the Celtics season ending and the Sox having won five straight games. They are now 40-35 and squarely in the American League playoff race.
