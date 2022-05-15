WATCH: Rafael Devers Smokes RBI Double for Red Sox on Sunday

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers were locked in a Sunday matinee battle at Globe Life Park in Arlington, but Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was clicking on all cylinders.

Having already gone 2-for-2 with a double, Devers connected on a 93 MPH fastball from Rangers starter Martin Perez, driving it over 400 feet to the base of the center field wall for his second double of the day.

Devers extended his current hitting streak to nine games, having recorded six hits so far in the series, a home run and four RBI.

In his last seven games, Devers is hitting .483/.516/.897 with 14 hits, two home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored.

The Red Sox as a team have been in a good run of form in recent games, having won three of their last four with the opportunity to sweep the Rangers on the road.

Not only would a win today mark the first time Boston has swept the Rangers at Globe Life Park, though they've played just two road series there in totality, it would be the first road sweep of the Rangers since May 2007.

In that series, the Red Sox out-scored the Rangers 23-15 as Jason Varitek hit two triples in the series opener on May 25 and hit a three-run home run in the series finale on May 27.

The series finale on May 27, 2007, saw five different Red Sox players with multi-hit games as the eventual World Series Champions improved to 34-15 overall with the series sweep.