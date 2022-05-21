Rafael Devers Has Two-Homer Day for Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have hit their stride so far in this weekend's series against the Seattle Mariners.

First, Trevor Story has a three-homer game and hits a grand slam on Friday. Then, Jackie Bradley Jr. puts the icing on the cake with his first home run of the year.

Now, Rafael Devers has continued his stellar start to 2022 with a multi-homer game of his own, hitting two home runs in his first three at-bats against Seattle on Saturday.

His first home run of the day, hit off Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen in the third inning, was his fifth home run hit over 400 feet and his fourth homer hit over 410 feet.

With two home runs on the day, it's Devers' 11th multi-home run game in his career and the first of the 2022 season.

In Boston's last three games alone, including Saturday, the Red Sox have hit seven home runs, giving them 32 home runs as a team this season.

That means that roughly 22 percent of Boston's current season home run total has come since the start of the Seattle series.

Home runs have also equated to more runs scored as the Red Sox, through the eighth inning of Saturday's game, are averaging eight runs a game against the Mariners.

While the Red Sox and Mariners are currently tied 5-5 as of the writing of this article, a win, it will secure a sixth-consecutive home series win for Boston against Seattle, a streak that has lasted since June 2016.

As for upcoming games for the Red Sox, after finishing up the current four-game set against Seattle, Boston heads to Chicago for a quick three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.