Red Sox Starting Lineup Against The Yankees On Saturday

On Saturday, the Boston Red Sox are hosting the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The Red Sox beat the Yankees 3-2 on Friday night.

Saturday night will be the second game of the series, and the finale will be played on Sunday night.

Right now, the AL East is one of the best divisions in all of baseball.

The Red Sox are a modest 56-58 in the 114 games that they have played in so far, which is not good but it is not terrible either.

Yet, they are actually in last place in the AL East.

As for the Yankees, they are the top of the division.

They are currently 71-42 in the 113 games that they have played in so far, which has them 10.0 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays who are in second place.

The Yankees are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall, but they still have such a commanding lead over the division.

Therefore, they will more than likely win the AL East barring an epic collapse.

The other four teams in the AL East are actually all currently in playoff contention.

Even though the Red Sox are in last place in the division, they are just 4.0 games behind the Baltimore Orioles (who are in fourth place in the AL East) for the final AL Wild Card Spot.

As it stands right now, the Yankees, Orioles and Blue Jays are all playoff teams.