Rhys Hoskins's Dog Stole the Show in Brewers-Cardinals Game
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night, 7-1, in a National League Central battle.
With the win, the surprising Brewers are now 22-15 on the season while the Cardinals are a disappointing 15-22.
In the victory, the Brewers got a strong pitching effort from Tobias Myers and three relievers, and they also got home runs from Rhys Hoskins, Jake Bauers, and Joey Ortiz.
For Hoskins, it was his eighth home run and it gives him 21 RBI on the season. But while Hoskins was certainly good on Thursday night, it was his dog that actually stole the show.
That's right, Hoskins' dog Mae attended the game on "Bark at the Park" night and promptly made herself available for the camera when being talked about by the broadcasters. Hoskins's wife Jayme was also there as well, as noted by Cut4 on social media:
rhys hoskins' two biggest fans are in attendance today
That's got to be a nice feeling for Hoskins, to homer in front of your wife and pup. Also, shoutout to Mae for being well-behaved and able to attend the ballgame in front of a crowd of 25,031.
In his first year in Milwaukee, Hoskins is hitting .220 with the eight homers. He's a seven-year veteran who has played for the Phillies and Brewers. He's been in the Majors for eight years, actually, but missed all of last season with a torn ACL suffered in spring training.
The Brewers will play the Cardinals again on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.
