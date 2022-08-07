This 8x MLB All-Star And World Series Champion Is Currently A Free Agent

Recently, the Atlanta Braves announced that eight-time MLB All-Star Robinson Cano is currently a free agent.

Braves: "The #Braves today announced RHP Raisel Iglesias reported to the team. The club also outrighted INF Robinson Canó and announced he elected free agency."

Cano began his season with the New York Mets, and also played for the San Diego Padres and Braves.

The 39-year-old is batting .150 in 100 bats on the season.

He is one of the best players of the past era of baseball.

After coming into the Majors in 2005 with the Yankees, he was already an All-Star in his second season at 23-years-old.

From 2010-14, he made the All-Star Game five times in a row (four with the Yankees and one with the Seattle Mariners).

His final two trips to the All-Star Game came from 2016-17 with the Mariners.

In 2009, he helped the Yankees win the World Series Championship, and they have not won one since that season.

There is no question he is one of the greatest players of all-time, and he will be a Hall of Famer.

At this stage of his career, he could be finished.

It will be interesting to see if anyone else picks him up.

The Braves have been a very solid team this season as they are in second place in the NL East with a 64-45 record in the 109 games that they have played.

Last season, they won the World Series over the Houston Astros, which was their first championship in 25 years.