Skip to main content
This 8x MLB All-Star And World Series Champion Is Currently A Free Agent

This 8x MLB All-Star And World Series Champion Is Currently A Free Agent

Robinson Cano is currently a free agent. The eight-time MLB All-Star has played for the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Robinson Cano is currently a free agent. The eight-time MLB All-Star has played for the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners.

Recently, the Atlanta Braves announced that eight-time MLB All-Star Robinson Cano is currently a free agent.

Braves: "The #Braves today announced RHP Raisel Iglesias reported to the team. The club also outrighted INF Robinson Canó and announced he elected free agency." 

Cano began his season with the New York Mets, and also played for the San Diego Padres and Braves.  

The 39-year-old is batting .150 in 100 bats on the season. 

He is one of the best players of the past era of baseball.

After coming into the Majors in 2005 with the Yankees, he was already an All-Star in his second season at 23-years-old.  

From 2010-14, he made the All-Star Game five times in a row (four with the Yankees and one with the Seattle Mariners). 

His final two trips to the All-Star Game came from 2016-17 with the Mariners. 

In 2009, he helped the Yankees win the World Series Championship, and they have not won one since that season. 

There is no question he is one of the greatest players of all-time, and he will be a Hall of Famer. 

At this stage of his career, he could be finished. 

It will be interesting to see if anyone else picks him up.

The Braves have been a very solid team this season as they are in second place in the NL East with a 64-45 record in the 109 games that they have played.

Last season, they won the World Series over the Houston Astros, which was their first championship in 25 years. 

USATSI_7407192_168388303_lowres
News

This 8x MLB All-Star And World Series Champion Is Currently A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18691783_168388303_lowres
News

The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_18819988_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH Shohei Ohtani Blast A Home Run Against The A's

By Ben StinarAug 5, 2022 9:07 PM EDT
USATSI_18774208
News

Tigers Legend Miguel Cabrera Mulling Future Over Amid Knee Pain

By Gary PhillipsAug 5, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18790284
Injuries

Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw Exits Start With Back Pain

By Gary PhillipsAug 4, 2022 9:48 PM EDT
USATSI_18740943
News

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Red Sox Reunion Ends With Release

By Gary PhillipsAug 4, 2022 9:11 PM EDT
USATSI_18583934
News

Phillies Release Didi Gregorius In Flurry of Roster Moves

By Gary PhillipsAug 4, 2022 5:29 PM EDT
USATSI_18734122_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Pirates And Cardinals Make A Big Deal

By Ben StinarAug 3, 2022 5:32 PM EDT
USATSI_18667779_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Blue Jays Get 2x All-Star From Royals

By Ben StinarAug 3, 2022 5:15 PM EDT