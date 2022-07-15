TRADE: Robinson Cano Sent To Atlanta Braves

On June 11, the Atlanta Braves made a trade with the San Diego Padres for veteran second baseman Robinson Cano.

The 39-year-old has been in the majors since 2005, and is an eight-time MLB All-Star.

The deal was for cash considerations, so the Braves essentially gave up nothing for the 2009 World Series Champion.

Subsequently, the Braves made a roster move to add their new star to the roster.

Braves on July 11: "The #Braves today reinstated OF Adam Duvall from the paternity list and selected INF Robinson Canó to the major league roster. Canó will wear No. 22. To make room on the roster, the club designated INF Phil Gosselin for assignment after optioning INF Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game."

Cano played in the last three games for the Braves against his former team (the New York Mets) and Washington Nationals.

He's had ten at bats, and already has an impressive three hits.

In his first game with the Braves against the Mets, he went 2/3 from the plate.

The Braves are coming off winning the World Series last year, which was their first title in 25-years.

This season, they are once again in the hunt, and are in second place in the National League Division.

They trail the Mets by just 2.5 games for first place.

The Braves are 54-37 in the 91 games that they have played in so far this season, while the Mets are 56-34 in the 90 games that they have played this season.