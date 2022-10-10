Skip to main content
San Diego Padres Advance to NLDS, Win Second Playoff Series Since 1998

Sunday night, the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets 6-0 at Citi Field in New York, winning their first playoff series in front of fans since they defeated the Atlanta Braves in the 1998 National League Championship Series.
The San Diego Padres are back in the National League Division Series for the second time since 2006.

The Padres defeated the New York Mets 6-0 at Citi Field in New York Sunday night in game three of the National League Division Series. Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove made postseason history.

The Mets' magical 101-win season came to an abrupt ending Sunday night, as the Padres eliminated New York from playoff contention in their own building.

Sunday, the Padres won their second playoff series since 1998, the year that they last made it to the World Series.

The Padres defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in a best-of-three National League Wild Card Series in 2020, however circumstances were different. COVID-19 shortened the regular season to 60 games, as no fans were able to attend games until later in the postseason and games were played on neutral sites.

Prior to 2020, the Padres last appeared in the playoffs in 2006, after winning the National League West division in back-to-back seasons. The Padres won the NL West in 2005 with an 82-80 regular season record.

The Padres lost to the Cardinals in the 2005 and 2006 NLDS. Prior to then, they had not made the postseason since 1998.

This weekend's series is historic, as it is the first time the Padres won a playoff series in front of fans since they defeated the Atlanta Braves in the 1998 National League Championship Series.

The Padres will have a chance to meet the Braves in the NLCS again, as both teams will open play in the NLDS Tuesday.

The Padres will face their division rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is a rematch between the two teams, after the Dodgers ended the Padres' season in the NLDS in 2020. The winner will advance to the National League Championship Series to play either the Braves or the Philadelphia Phillies.

