This Team Is Reportedly The Frontrunner To Get Juan Soto

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the San Diego Padres are seen by some as the frontrunner to land Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

Olney: "As of Thursday morning, some rival executives perceive the Padres to be the frontrunner to land Juan Soto."

On July 16, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Soto rejected a $440 million contract extension from the Nationals.

Rosenthal on July 16: "Juan Soto is available. The All-Star outfielder recently turned down an offer from the Washington Nationals that would have made him the highest-paid player in baseball history, and the team now plans to entertain trade offers for him, a seismic development leading to the Aug. 2 deadline. Soto, 23, rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer, sources said.

Soto is one of the best players in all of baseball, and at just 23-years-old he could be a star player for the next decade (and maybe even longer).

Therefore, he is worth that kind of money for a contract, and the Nationals could likely command a massive haul in a trade.

Currently, the Nationals are having a terrible season as they are in last place in the NL East.

They are 34-66 in the 100 games that they have played on the season.

Meanwhile, the Padres are 55-45 in 100 games, and in second place in the NL West.

Soto is batting .243 with 20 home runs and 45 RBI's on the season.

He has been in an All-Star in each of the last two seasons.