Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Pitcher's Mound

Skip to main content
Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Mound

Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Mound

During Friday night's San Diego Padres-Colorado Rockies game, starting pitchers Joe Musgrove and Chad Kuhl had some fun on the mound, playing a game of tic-tac-toe before each half-inning.

During Friday night's San Diego Padres-Colorado Rockies game, starting pitchers Joe Musgrove and Chad Kuhl had some fun on the mound, playing a game of tic-tac-toe before each half-inning.

Looking through the MLB scoreboard on Friday night, nothing really stands out much about a 7-0 scoreline for a game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. 

The two teams were beginning a three-game series at Petco Park on Friday, with Joe Musgrove taking the mound for San Diego and Chad Kuhl opposing him for Colorado.

It seems that every Musgrove start in recent memory does have a bit of buzz, knowing he was the first pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter last season, but that only becomes news into the seventh inning.

Instead, Musgrove and Kuhl made a game within a game on back of the rubber, playing tic-tac-toe.

While Musgrove had the advantage on the mound on Friday, tossing six shutout innings, neither ended up the victor in tic-tac-toe as the two tied.

Kuhl could have not only used the win there, but the win in the game, getting pulled after just 4.1 innings, giving up five earned runs, eight hits and walking five.

A quick note on Musgrove: after completing the sixth inning, he's lowered his season ERA to 1.50, which is currently the best in MLB.

As for the Padres' offense, through the sixth inning, all nine hitters reached base, seven of the nine recorded a hit and six recorded an RBI. 

Jake Cronenworth was the lone hitter with multiple RBIs up until that point with two. He's currently batting .385 with an OPS over 1.300 in his last seven games, raising his season average up to .227.

San Diego and Colorado will play two more this weekend in San Diego, so there might be more tic-tac-toe games to come.

USATSI_18513451_168388303_lowres
News

Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Pitcher's Mound

By Alex Murphyjust now
USATSI_18499318_168388303_lowres
News

Social Media Raves Over Willians Astudillo in Marlins' Walk-Off Win

By Alex MurphyJun 9, 2022
USATSI_18500338_168388303_lowres
News

By The Numbers: The Angels' 14-Game Losing Streak

By Alex MurphyJun 9, 2022
USATSI_4721820_168388303_lowres
News

#TBT: Stephen Strasburg's Electric MLB Debut

By Alex MurphyJun 9, 2022
WhiteSoxTimAndersonDugout
Injuries

Fastball Exclusive: Chicago's Tim Anderson 'Feels Great,' Back to Throwing After Injury

By Haley JordanJun 8, 2022
USATSI_18480068_168388303_lowres
News

Astros' Hector Neris, Dusty Baker Suspended After Benches-Clearing Incident

By Alex MurphyJun 7, 2022
USATSI_18480048_168388303_lowres
News

Social Media's Reaction to Monday's Mariners/Astros Benches-Clearing Incident

By Alex MurphyJun 7, 2022
USATSI_18480015_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Angels Fire Manager Joe Maddon

By Alex MurphyJun 7, 2022
USATSI_18465797_168388303_lowres
News

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers named NL Player of the Week

By Alex MurphyJun 6, 2022