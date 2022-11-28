Julio Teheran’s Minor League Deal With Padres Could Lead To Major Payday

Right-hander Julio Teheran signed with the Padres on Sunday, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

The 11-year major league veteran inked a minors deal with San Diego. But Heyman reported that the contract could pay Teheran up to $6 million if he reaches the majors in 2023.

A longtime starter for the Atlanta Braves, Teheran did not pitch in the majors or with an affiliated minor league team in 2022. Instead, the 31-year-old began his year with the Staten Island FerryHawkes of the Atlantic League, an MLB Partner League. Teheran pitched well over a brief stint in New York, recording a 1.60 ERA over six games before his contract was purchased by the Mexican League’s Toros de Tijuana. The Torros released Teheran after another six games before he joined another Mexican League team, the Sultanes de Monterrey.

Teheran started 14 games between the three clubs in 2022, tallying a 3.57 ERA over 68 innings while striking out 56 and walking 10.

A native of Colombia, Teheran made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2011 when he was just 20 years old and considered one of baseball’s best pitching prospects. He remained with Atlanta through the 2019 season and earned All-Star nods in 2014 and 2016.

Teheran signed a six-year, $32.4 million extension with the Braves in 2014.

Despite some success, Teheran never fully lived up to the expectations top prospects lists thrust upon him at a young age. His nine-year run in Atlanta culminated with a 77-73 record and a 3.67 ERA over 1,360 frames. He added a 10.50 ERA over four playoff games.

Teheran spent 10 games with the Los Angeles Angels in 2020, recording a 10.05 ERA over 31.1 innings. He appeared in one game for the Detroit Tigers in 2021, allowing one earned run over a five-inning start before being shut down with a shoulder injury.

Now Teheran is back in the National League and trying to crack a Padres pitching staff that lost Mike Clevinger to the White Sox on Sunday.