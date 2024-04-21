Patrick Bailey Does Something That Hasn't Happened in the Last 50 Years of SF Giants History on Saturday
The San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon, 7-3, at Oracle Park. In the win, Giants' catcher Patrick Bailey continued the hot start to his season, going 4-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI. He had two doubles and a home run, his second of the year.
He also made a little team history when it comes to the catcher position, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
at 24 years & 327 days old, Patrick Bailey is the 3rd-youngest Giants player with 9+ total bases in a game as catcher (since at least 1901), older than only:
9/25/61 John Orsino: 23y, 156d
6/27/73 Dave Rader: 24y, 183d
The Giants have been searching for an answer at catcher ever since Buster Posey retired and it looks like Bailey is fully ready to take over that mantle. The 24-year-old, who debuted last season, is now hitting .340 with a .957 OPS this season.
A former first-round pick of the Giants (2019), he is a lifetime .247 hitter with nine home runs.
Also in the victory, Matt Chapman went 2-for-2 and Jung-Hoo Lee was 2-for-5 with a double, homer and two RBI. The free agent from Korea, who was signed this offseason, is now hitting .289.
The Giants and Diamondbacks will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Merrill Kelly (2-0, 2.19 ERA) gets the ball for the Snakes while Jordan Hicks (2-0, 1.57 ERA) pitches for the Giants.
Hicks has looked excellent since transitioning from the bullpen to a starter.
