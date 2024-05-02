Fastball

SF Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, Grandson of Carl Yastrzemski, Hits Home Run at Fenway Park

Mike Yastrzemski followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, by hitting a solo home run at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Sam Connon

May 2, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) round the bases at Fenway Park. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Carl Yastrzemski hit 237 home runs at Fenway Park over the course of his major league career, good for second-most all-time.

His grandson, Mike, now has two.

Right fielder Mike Yastrzemski was batting eighth for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, taking on his hometown Boston Red Sox for the third day in a row. He went 1-for-5 at the plate between Tuesday and Wednesday, with his Giants losing both games.

Carl visited Mike at Fenway prior to the series finale, though, and some of the original Yaz's good luck may just have rubbed off.

The younger Yastrzemski led off the top of the third inning with a solo home run to right, putting San Francisco on top 1-0.

Mike Yastrzemski got pinch-hit for in the top of the seventh, at which point the Giants led 2-1. He is now batting .242 with a .706 OPS and 0.4 WAR on the season.

Including his last trip to Boston in 2019, Yastrzemski is a .300 hitter with a 1.041 OPS at Fenway Park. He hit a home run in his first-ever appearance at the stadium on Sept. 17, 2019.

For his career, Mike Yastrzemski boasts a .241 batting average and .786 OPS. He put up big numbers as a rookie in 2019, finished eighth in NL MVP voting in 2020 and posted a WAR of at least 2.0 in each of his five MLB seasons entering 2024.

Carl Yastrzemski, meanwhile, was one of baseball's most dangerous hitters in the 1960s and 70s.

The 18-time All-Star racked up 3,419 hits, 452 home runs, 1,844 RBI and a 96.5 WAR, all while batting .285 with an .841 OPS. Yastrzemski won an MVP, seven Gold Gloves, three batting titles and a Triple Crown between 1961 and 1983.

Yastrzemski spent his entire 23-year MLB career with the Red Sox. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.

Mike Yastrzemski's Giants went on to defeat the Red Sox 3-1, avoiding the sweep in the process.

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.