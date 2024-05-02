SF Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, Grandson of Carl Yastrzemski, Hits Home Run at Fenway Park
Carl Yastrzemski hit 237 home runs at Fenway Park over the course of his major league career, good for second-most all-time.
His grandson, Mike, now has two.
Right fielder Mike Yastrzemski was batting eighth for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, taking on his hometown Boston Red Sox for the third day in a row. He went 1-for-5 at the plate between Tuesday and Wednesday, with his Giants losing both games.
Carl visited Mike at Fenway prior to the series finale, though, and some of the original Yaz's good luck may just have rubbed off.
The younger Yastrzemski led off the top of the third inning with a solo home run to right, putting San Francisco on top 1-0.
Mike Yastrzemski got pinch-hit for in the top of the seventh, at which point the Giants led 2-1. He is now batting .242 with a .706 OPS and 0.4 WAR on the season.
Including his last trip to Boston in 2019, Yastrzemski is a .300 hitter with a 1.041 OPS at Fenway Park. He hit a home run in his first-ever appearance at the stadium on Sept. 17, 2019.
For his career, Mike Yastrzemski boasts a .241 batting average and .786 OPS. He put up big numbers as a rookie in 2019, finished eighth in NL MVP voting in 2020 and posted a WAR of at least 2.0 in each of his five MLB seasons entering 2024.
Carl Yastrzemski, meanwhile, was one of baseball's most dangerous hitters in the 1960s and 70s.
The 18-time All-Star racked up 3,419 hits, 452 home runs, 1,844 RBI and a 96.5 WAR, all while batting .285 with an .841 OPS. Yastrzemski won an MVP, seven Gold Gloves, three batting titles and a Triple Crown between 1961 and 1983.
Yastrzemski spent his entire 23-year MLB career with the Red Sox. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.
Mike Yastrzemski's Giants went on to defeat the Red Sox 3-1, avoiding the sweep in the process.
