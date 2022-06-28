Social Media's Reaction to Sunday's Angels/Mariners Brawl

In one of the more physical and brawls we've seen in recent MLB history, the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels went at it after Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was hit with a pitch during Sunday's series finale.

After some jawing from both sides following the hit-by-pitch, the benches quickly cleared and not only was there pushing and shoving, punches were thrown, leading to the ejections of eight players and coaches.

Let's just say this quickly took the rounds on social media and many, many people had their own reactions and takes on it.

Many of you probably follow or have heard of Jimmy "Jomboy" O'Brien before thanks to his breakdown videos on YouTube and presence on social media with the rapid growth of Jomboy Media.

He just so happened to release a lengthy breakdown video of the incident, which goes into immense detail on everything.

Additionally, a young Reds fan was in attendance who you might remember from last season, attended a Reds/Padres game, and one of her favorite players, Joey Votto, was ejected from the game in the first inning.

Abigail was distraught and in tears from the event, which was posted to her mother Kristin's Twitter account. The tweet quickly gained serious traction and eventually, Abigail was able to see Votto the following game.

Well, guess who just so happened to be in Anaheim to see two former Reds players, Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker? Abigail.

Do not worry! Abigail received a signed ball from Winker later in the game and Kristin posted a photo of a much happier Abigail to her Twitter.

That wasn't the only Winker-related reaction of the day. If you saw the brawl, you most definitely saw Seattle's recent acquisition give a double-bird to the Angels fans as he left the field into the first base dugout.

Understandably, he was not happy with how things went and in the chaos of it all, what a better encapsulation of the event than Winker flipping off the fans with both hands.

After the game, another Mariners fan, Sofie (@sofieballgame on Twitter), decided to order Winker a pizza from Mountain Mike's Pizza local Anaheim pizza joint via Doordash.

Her Doordash driver, Simranjeet, was in contact the entire way as he drove to Angel Stadium to deliver the pizza.

He delivered the pizza successfully to Winker, who responded back to Sofie through Instagram DMs and said he very much enjoyed the pizza.

In the best part of it all, she also posted Simranjeet's Venmo username on Twitter and within hours, he received dozens of people sending him money.

Passing the kindness forward, he ended up making a generous charitable donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

Let it be said that we still don't know what suspensions have been handed down from MLB for those involved in the brawl.

However, even with all of the good that came from it, it's an infamous moment for what could turn into one of the most passionate rivalries in MLB this season.