Spencer Strider Strikes Out 16, Sets Single-Game Atlanta Braves' Record

Atlanta Braves' rookie starting pitcher Spencer Strider continued to improve his case for National League Rookie of the Year Thursday night, setting a new Braves' franchise record.

Strider struck out 16 over eight innings, allowing just two hits and no walks on 106 pitches.

Strider's 16 strikeouts Thursday are a new franchise single-season record. The previous mark was held by Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who recorded 15 strikeouts in an April 2005 game against the Montreal Expos.

It was just the 17th start of Strider's career, and his first time pitching into the eighth inning.

"We had a good game plan," strider said. "Travis called a phenomenal game. We were on the same page the whole time. We kept seeing the same things. It was really easy to roll from hitter to hitter, and we won."

Strider has a very strong case for National League Rookie of the Year. Over 114.2 innings pitched, he has a 2.67 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and .179 opponent batting average.

His greatest competition for the award will come from his teammate, centerfielder Michael Harris.

Harris made his first big league appearance in 2022, and is slashing .298/.344/.867 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI and 16 stolen bases through 85 games, while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense in center, with five Defensive Runs Saved.

The tight race between the Braves' rookies could be a down-to-the-wire photo finish.

With their win Thursday night, the Braves improve to 81-51, still three games back of the New York Mets in the National League East.

The Braves will open a three-game series versus the Marlins at Truist Park Friday.