Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado Hits For Cycle

It was a big day in Philadelphia for the St. Louis Cardinals, who were starting a three-game weekend set against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before the game, the Phillies honored future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols by giving him the STL panel from the out-of-town scoreboard along the right field wall.

More importantly for the Cardinals, they were looking to start a new winning streak and take three of their last four games after taking two of three against the Miami Marlins.

Nolan Arenado took that to heart and did just about whatever he could to make that a reality, hitting for the second cycle in his career and the 17th in Cardinals history.

He got the two hardest parts of the cycle out of the way early, tripling off the top of the wall in left-center field and depositing a 397-foot homer into the left field seats.

His next two at-bats? A double down the left field line and a hard-hit grounder to third that Matt Vierling couldn't handle and airmailed to first.

However, Arenado looked to have been safe at first even with a clean throw, which is why the Citizens Bank Park scorekeeper ruled it a single with a throwing error following the play.

Arenado previously hit for the cycle on Father's Day in 2017, finishing it off with a walk-off three-run homer in the ninth inning.

If you haven't seen that game before, it produced easily one of the best moments over the past decade that baseball has seen.

For all of the talk about Arenado not being able to adjust to a non-Coors Field environment, he's having himself a fantastic season with the Cardinals this year.

Through Friday's game, he's hitting .288/.349/.523 with an .879 OPS, 15 home runs, 52 RBI, 20 doubles and 36 runs scored.

Unfortunately for him and St. Louis, the Phillies ended up winning the series opener, 5-3 behind solid performances from Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall.