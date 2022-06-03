Skip to main content
Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt Named NL Player of the Month

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been on a tear over the past month and was rightfully named NL Player of the Month, hitting .404 in May with a 1.288 OPS and 10 home runs.

The month of May was a record-setting and record-breaking one for St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

He tied records that Hall of Famer Stan Musial had done and broke records that Musial and Albert Pujols held, hitting well over .400 in the month alone.

For that, Goldy was named the NL Player of the Month in May, the third time he's received NL Player of the Month honors and the first since July 2019.

As Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold stated in the above tweet, it's the first time since the 1970s that any team has had three different players win three consecutive Player of the Month awards.

Talk about a deserving candidate, Goldschmidt was absolutely incredible in May, hitting .404/.471/.817 with a 1.288 OPS, 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 12 doubles and 20 runs scored.

He raised his season batting average to above .350 and his season OPS to around 1.000. Goldschmidt also started a hitting streak that has now been extended to 25 games after he hit a three-run homer on Friday afternoon.

It didn't just extend his current hitting streak, a career-high for Goldschmidt for those wondering. The 390-foot blast also extended his career-high on-base streak to 39 games.

That streak accounts for 78 percent of his games played this season, which is an insane statistic.

Goldschmidt now has 12 home runs and 47 RBI, which ties himself with New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso for the NL lead in RBI. His 12 homers are tied for 10th in all of baseball and 6th in the NL.

As for the Cardinals, they currently lead the Chicago Cubs, 9-4, in the fifth inning, having put up a three-spot in the third and a five-spot in the fourth.

